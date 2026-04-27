President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after ​a man armed with a shotgun tried to breach security.

According to reports, the suspect involved in the shooting at the event held in honour of journalists has been identified. Law enforcement officials named the individual as Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old resident of Los Angeles. Social media profiles suggest he is a graduate of the California Institute of Technology, currently working part-time as a teacher and game developer.

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Washington’s police chief stated that the motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the intended target is still under investigation. Authorities will review hotel surveillance footage to determine how the assailant managed to enter with weapons.

The suspect was reportedly carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.

Officials added that preliminary investigations indicate the accused has no prior criminal record, further complicating the case for security agencies.

The US Attorney General stated that the attacker appeared intent on causing maximum harm. The suspect is expected to be presented in court on Monday to face formal charges.

When asked whether the incident was linked to tensions with Iran, Donald Trump dismissed the suggestion. He noted that this was not the first time he had been targeted, as multiple alleged assassination attempts had been made against him in the past.

‘Attacker checked in a day earlier’

Speaking during the programme, ARY News Washington’s Bureau Chief, Jahanzaib Ali noted that such a major security lapse at a high-profile event raises serious concerns about the performance of security agencies.

The event, attended by top officials including senior members of the administration and the FBI Director, had extensive security arrangements in place weeks in advance. Despite this, the suspect had checked into the hotel a day earlier and was able to attempt the attack.

He added that the incident reflects the deeply polarised political climate in the United States, where public opinion about Mr Trump remains sharply divided between strong support and intense opposition.

Jahanzaib Ali said despite the attack, President Donald Trump said the event must continue, however, the security services denied and said it is not possible, due to security threats.

He said US media is claiming that Russia might be involved in such type of assassination attempts, however there is no official statement in this context.

Past attacks

One such incident occurred on 13 July 2024, when Donald Trump narrowly escaped an attack during an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear. The assailant was shot dead by security personnel at the scene.

In another incident in September 2024, an armed individual was apprehended near Mr Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, before he could carry out an attack. The suspect was later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Earlier this year, in February, a 21-year-old man entered one of Mr Trump’s resorts in Florida with a shotgun, though the president was not present at the time. The attacker was shot dead by security officials.

Additionally, in September 2020, a Canadian national had sent a poisoned letter addressed to Donald Trump.