White House provokes Rihanna after Sabrina Carpenter in their campaign

After Sabrina Carpenter’s response to the controversial clip went viral, Donald Trump seemingly dragged Rihanna into the mess.

The White House has mentioned Carpenter, along with Saturday Night Live host, Marcello Hernández, from a comic skit aired in October. In the recent twist, Trump’s administration has edited Carpenter’s original performance to include Rihanna’s hit track “S&M” alongside I Get the Bag by Gucci Mane featuring Migos.

Earlier, the Man’s Best Friend singer slammed the United States of America’s President, Donald Trump’s administration, for using one of her songs in their controversial campaign to raise awareness for ICE arrests without her consent.

The administration took to their X account (formerly Twitter) to release the footage of Carpenter and Hernández, along with a cryptic note, “PSA: If you’re an illegal criminal, you will be arrested & deported”.

Notably, the caption referenced Carpenter’s original dialogue, which she used to promote her previous SNL performance, as she heard saying in the clip, “I think I might need to arrest someone for being too illegal hot”.

To which Hernández replies, :Well, I turn myself in,” and Carpenter concluded the footage with her infamous line, which she usually used in her concerts, “You’re under arrest”.

Despite Sabrina Carpenter using reverse card on Trump, White House doubled down their response while promoting ICE arrests in their new campaign , this time they included Rihanna.