White House says US not taking part in G20 talks in S.Africa

The United States is not taking part in this weekend’s G20 summit in Johannesburg, the White House said Thursday, denying comments from South Africa’s president who had said Washington wanted to participate.

“The United States is not participating in official talks at the G20 in South Africa,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

“I saw the South African president running his mouth a little bit against the United States and the president of the United States earlier today, and that language is not appreciated by the president or his team,” she said.

United States has had a “change of mind” about boycotting the G20 summit in Johannesburg this weekend and wanted to take part in some form, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday.

Washington had said it would not take part in the November 22-23 summit because it objected to the priorities for the meeting set by South Africa, which holds the G20’s rotating presidency this year.

“We have received notice from the United States, a notice which we are still in discussions with them over, about a change of mind about participating in one shape, form or other in the summit,” Ramaphosa told reporters.

“This comes at the late hour before the summit begins. And so therefore, we do need to engage in those types of discussions to see how practical it is and what it finally really means,” he said.