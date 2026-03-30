The White Lotus Season 4 adds Heather Graham and Rosie Perez to cast

The cast of The White Lotus Season 4 is shaping up into something quite stacked, with fresh names like Heather Graham and Rosie Perez joining an already high-profile lineup.

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Among the latest additions are Heather Graham and Rosie Perez, both bringing a notable return to the spotlight in a series that has built a reputation for mixing established stars with sharp, character-driven storytelling.

Heather Graham, known for films like Boogie Nights and Austin Powers, adds a familiar presence, while Rosie Perez brings her long-standing credibility, including acclaimed work in Fearless, which earned her an Oscar nomination.

What stands out here is the return angle. Heather Graham stepping into The White Lotus Season 4 feels like a steady re-entry into a major television space, while Rosie Perez’s involvement signals a continued presence in high-profile, prestige-driven projects. Both names carry weight, and both bring a certain energy that fits the tone the show is known for.

Alongside them, the cast also includes actors like Ben Schnetzer, Tobias Santelmann, Frida Gustavsson, and Laura Smet, expanding the ensemble even further.

Rosie Perez is part of that wider mix, and her addition only strengthens the ensemble dynamic. Heather Graham, too, sits comfortably within that blend of international and established talent.

At this point, The White Lotus Season 4 is still taking shape, with more casting likely to follow. But the direction is clear enough. The show continues to lean on recognizable names while building new character arcs, and the addition of Heather Graham and Rosie Perez signals that familiar Hollywood presence remains a key part of the formula.

Behind it all, creator Mike White is steering the project into new territory once again, this time setting the story in France.

If past seasons are anything to go by, The White Lotus Season 4 will once again balance sharp satire with character-driven drama, all wrapped around a luxury resort setting that tends to bring out the unexpected in its guests.