White Sox rally against Twins, win season-high 5th straight

Kyle Teel went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox outlasted the Minnesota Twins 11-8 on Thursday night in Minneapolis.

Colson Montgomery homered and drove in three for Chicago (53-88), which completed a four-game sweep and won its season-high fifth game in a row. Curtis Mead doubled twice and drove in a pair.

Mickey Gasper finished with three RBIs to lead Minnesota (62-78), which completed its seven-game homestand with a 2-5 record. Matt Wallner and Kody Clemens each added a solo home run.

White Sox rookie right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (1-0) earned his first career victory in his 11th relief appearance. He struck out two in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Twins right-hander Travis Adams (1-3) gave up four runs on three hits in one inning of relief. Starter Taj Bradley yielded four runs on eight hits in five innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Read More: Trent Grisham belts 3-run shot as Yankees hang on against Astros

The Twins led 7-4 after six before the White Sox rallied for the second straight night. Chicago scored five runs in the seventh and added two more in the ninth.

Teel evened the score at 7-all with a three-run shot in the seventh. His 413-foot blast marked his sixth homer of the season and his second in the past three games.

Andrew Benintendi drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly later in the inning. Montgomery scored another run to make it 9-7 when he trotted in from third base after a balk by Twins reliever Genesis Cabrera.

Lenyn Sosa led off the ninth by reaching on a throwing error by Royce Lewis. Montgomery made the Twins pay for the miscue when he hammered a 454-foot homer, his 17th of the season, to right-center field to increase Chicago’s lead to 11-7.

Clemens finished the scoring with a solo home run for the Twins in the ninth, his 15th of the year.

Sosa and Brooks Baldwin were the only White Sox hitters who did not record a hit. Chicago finished with 15 hits, including seven for extra bases.

Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers was replaced by Gasper in the fourth because of a head injury. Jeffers took a foul ball off his mask earlier in the game.