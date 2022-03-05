‘Who am I to object, if PML-N workers want Nawaz their leader’

KARACHI: A majority of PML-N workers if wants to see Nawaz Sharif as their party head who are we to have objection, Federal Minister Asad Umar here said on Saturday.

“Who are we to say don’t support Nawaz Sharif or his daughter,” Asad Umar, who is federal planning and development minister, speaking at a gathering in Karachi said.

“My party have objection over it but I don’t have objection,” federal minister said.

“I have no objection who are Bilawal or Maryam’s parents. It is the right of the people to like someone as their leader,” he further said.

“I have no concern whose children they are, though they should not be given vote over this consideration,” federal minister said.

