WHO Identifies fake pharmaceutical raw material supply in Pakistan: DRAP

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking revelation, the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the supply of fake raw materials for drug manufacturing in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry, ARY News reported quoting DRAP.

According to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the fake propylene glycol, an important ingredient in various medications is being supplied by unscrupulous elements, and two batches of the chemical were counterfeit.

The chemical is used as a raw material in the production of various drugs, including alternative medicines and solutions.

DRAP has issued a warning to pharmaceutical companies to avoid using the counterfeit chemical as the use of fake propylene glycol in drug manufacturing can be harmful to human health.

The authority has also directed companies to recall drugs made with the fake raw material and to purchase raw materials from reputable sources.

Furthermore, DRAP has instructed field forces to take action against those supplying fake raw materials and to confiscate products made with such materials.

