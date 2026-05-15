I have been covering Pakistan’s media and security landscape long enough to recognise a coordinated campaign when I see one. There is a texture to it — the same talking points appearing across unrelated platforms within hours of each other, the conspicuous absence of named sources, recycled footage dressed up as breaking news, and beneath it all an urgency that smells less like journalism and more like a deadline someone else set. What we have witnessed over the past several days is not reporting. It is a campaign. And like most campaigns, once you strip away the noise, the motivation is not particularly hard to find.

Let me be direct about what I mean and who I mean it about, because vagueness serves the very people I am describing.

The infrastructure for what is being done to Pakistan’s reputation did not materialise overnight. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been tracking and documenting this for years. Its Digital Media Wing published a 135-page Deep Analytics Report on anti-state trends covering 2019 to 2021 — a forensic study of how coordinated hashtag campaigns originate, who runs them, and what they are designed to achieve. That document identified five recurring strategic themes: discrediting Pakistan’s government and armed forces, fanning sub-nationalism along ethnic lines, targeting CPEC, keeping Pakistan on the FATF grey list, and manufacturing a narrative of state-sponsored terrorism to be amplified at international forums. Every single one of those themes is traceable in the current wave of negative content. Nothing has changed except the sophistication of the tools.

The numbers, when you look at them, are not subtle. The hashtag #SanctionPakistan alone was used over 730,000 times according to data compiled by social media analytics firm Talkwalker, with 37 percent of those tweets originating from Afghanistan. A separate count cited by then-National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf put the figure at 800,000 tweets, with 20,000 attributable to a single political organisation inside Pakistan whose social media activity was being coordinated with external campaigns. NSA Yusuf was explicit at his August 2021 press conference: “These hashtags are initiated through 40 percent of bot activity.” He added that senior Afghan officials including the Vice President, the National Security Adviser and the Defence Minister had personally participated in these campaigns. This was not conjecture. The government released the data.

Then there is the documented network operating far beyond social media. The Brussels-based EU DisinfoLab, in its 2019 investigation, identified 265 coordinated fake local media websites operating across 65 countries, all traced to a single New Delhi-based entity called the Srivastava Group, with the explicit purpose of undermining Pakistan internationally. By 2020, the follow-up report titled Indian Chronicles found the network had grown to 750 fake websites across 116 countries, having run continuously for 15 years. The actors behind it registered more than 550 domain names covering fake NGOs, fake think-tanks, fake European Parliament groups, fake imam organisations and fake publishing companies. They impersonated The Economist, Voice of America and the EU Observer. They used European Parliament letterheads. They provided fabricated addresses to the United Nations. They resurrected the identities of dead academics to give their fake organisations a veneer of history. EU DisinfoLab called it, without qualification, the largest disinformation network they had ever exposed.