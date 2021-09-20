Who is entitled to use middle seat armrests on plane?

One of the most contentious topics abroad a plane is: Who is entitled to use the middle seat armrests?

As a common set up, there are three seats in a row on a plane with four armrests, one next to the window, one between the window seat and the aisle seat, and one on the aisle.

One person can use two armrests, but who is entitled to use them?

A flight attendant lately sought to put the debate to rest. “They did a lot of research for some reason in the UK about this – the middle seat – when you sit in the middle seat, you get to have…” Boris Millan said, talking on the Confessions on the Fly podcast.

“You get both armrests!” retorted the host.

“It’s common sense guys,” Boris went on. He advised flyers to get to the airport and prepare before a flight to avoid stress.

“People give themselves as much stress as they want to have, you don’t have to have a stressful flight, you really don’t. If you get to the airport at the last minute, and you don’t give yourself enough time, then, of course, you’re going to be stressed.”

Boris further advised people to buy tickets directly from the airline, instead of third-party sites to save money.

“I recommend everybody to do it directly with airlines. It’s the best thing, you can choose your seat and anything that happens, you deal directly with the airline and you don’t have to deal with a third party,” he instructed.