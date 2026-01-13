Who Is Mardaani 3’s Amma? Everything to know about actor Mallika Prasad

The trailer of Mardaani 3 was released by Yash Raj Films on Monday, January 12, which introduced audiences to a new antagonist, Amma.

While Rani Mukerji returns as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, it is Amma’s fierce look that hasbecome the most talked-about element of the film. The woman behind this ruthless role is actor Mallika Prasad.

The trailer follows Shivani as she investigates the sudden disappearance of 93 young girls over a span of just three months.

As the case unfolds, the trailer reveals the mastermind behind the crimes is a woman. Known as Amma, the ruthless beggar mafia queen.

Unlike most villains, Amma does not scream. She is calm, composed, but Ruthless at heart.

Since the trailer’s release, attention has firmly shifted to Prasad’s performance, with many calling it one of the most powerful adversaries the franchise has seen so far.

Mallika Prasad is a National School of Drama alumnus with a long-standing background in theatre and serious cinema.

Born in Bengaluru, she has built her career slowly, working as an actor, director, educator, and theatre practitioner.

Her journey began in regional cinema with Kanooru Heggadithi in 1999, followed by a lead role in Guptagamini in 2001. Over the years, she became a familiar face in Kannada cinema through films such as Mussanjaya Katha Prasanga, Garva, and Magha Mayuri.

She also appeared in the critically appreciated series Killer Soup, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee. She also worked with Anurag Kashyap in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Her directorial short film For My Ela won Outstanding Achievement awards at the Sundarban International Film Festival and the LA Indie Short Film Festival.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 30.