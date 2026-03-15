Who Is Vanshika Chadha? All About Star Indian Spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s Wife

Hyderabad: Preparations are in full swing in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand as the city is all set to host the wedding of star Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha.

Kuldeep and Vanshika are childhood friends, and the latter has been supporting the Indian cricketer since his Under-19 days.

Both of them hail from Kanpur, and their friendship bloomed into love gradually. Kudleep resides in Kanpur’s Lal Bungalow, while the bride’s family resides in Shyam Nagar. Vanshika keeps a low profile and prefers to stay away from the public eye.

Who is Vanshika Chadha?

Vanshika Chadha associated with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as a manager. She has built a career outside the glamour and attention which comes with the life of celebrities. She keeps a low profile and usually stays away from social media.

She went to Australia for higher studies, and her father, Yogender, also works with the LIC.

While Kuldeep enjoys a life full of fame being an Indian cricketer, Vanshika has stayed away from media attention. She has supported the Indian spinner during challenging and tough times.

Kuldeep Yadav marriage

The wedding functions commenced on March 13 with Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies, while the marriage will take place on March 14 in the presence of family and celebrities. Several big Indian cricketers are likely to attend the functions.

The duo will also host a reception in Lucknow on March 17 with multiple cricketers, politicians and business tycoons are expected to attend.

Kuldeep Yadav career

The left-arm spinner has featured for India in all three formats – T20Is, ODIs and Tests. He has picked 76 Test wickets from 32 innings, 194 wickets from 120 ODIs and 95 wickets from 54 T20Is. His economy in both the white-ball formats is impressive.

In ODIs, he has conceded runs only with an economy of 5.08 from 120 ODIs and has an impressive economy of 6.95 from 54 T20Is.

Kuldeep has played for the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

He currently plays for Delhi Capitals and has picked 102 wickets with an economy of 8.01 in the cash-rich league.