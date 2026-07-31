Who is Vinnie Takair? Aryan Khan sparks dating rumors during London trip

Aryan Khan, director and co-founder of luxury streetwear brand D’Yavol X, is making headlines once again for his personal life. While on a family trip to London with parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, public appearances alongside Danish music artist Vinnie Takair have triggered widespread online discussion regarding a potential relationship.

Rumors began circulating across social media platforms after the duo were seen spending time together in London. Digital sleuths quickly connected the dots, noting that both Aryan Khan and Vinnie Takair shared updates from the UK capital around the same time in late July 2026.

Beyond their aligned location, the pair follow each other on Instagram, share common friends in international fashion and entertainment circles, and share ties to Mumbai, where Takair has previously performed musical gigs. While these overlapping connections have fueled widespread online speculation, neither party has issued an official statement regarding their relationship status.

Who Is Vinnie Takair?

Vinnie Takair is an emerging Danish singer, songwriter, and musician from Scandinavia who is steadily building an international following. Known for indie tracks such as Shining Lights, Maybe I Love You, and Tro Mig, her growing industry footprint spans independent music releases, live performances at international venues, and strategic lifestyle collaborations.

Her social media presence features music snippets, behind-the-scenes recording sessions, and travel photography spanning Europe and Asia.

Aryan Khan’s Expanding Career in Direction & Fashion

While media attention often focuses on his personal life, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son continues to build a distinct professional footprint separate from acting:

Directorial Career: Following his directorial debut series The Ba*ds of Bollywood, scriptwriting and pre-production are underway for upcoming projects scheduled for 2027.

Entrepreneurship: As co-founder of luxury lifestyle and apparel brand D’Yavol X, Khan regularly oversees design campaigns and high-profile brand launches.