Who is Willie Walsh, the new IndiGo CEO?

India’s largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday named IATA chief Willie Walsh as its new CEO, tapping one of the industry’s highest-profile figures and ending succession questions sparked by ​the sudden exit of former boss Pieter Elbers.

A veteran airline executive with more ‌than 40 years in aviation, Walsh is due to take over by August 3, after his term as head of the global airline industry body ends in July.

Known for his outspoken style ​and focus on financial discipline, Walsh is widely seen as among the most influential ​figures in aviation globally, with a track record of restructuring legacy carriers ⁠and navigating industry crises.

Here are some key facts about Walsh:

FROM COCKPIT TO CORNER ​OFFICE

Walsh joined Irish carrier Aer Lingus as a cadet pilot in 1979 and later became ​captain, before moving into management and eventually becoming the airline’s chief executive in 2001.

He led a sweeping overhaul of the carrier, cutting costs and restoring profitability after years of losses.

STEERING BRITISH AIRWAYS THROUGH TURBULENCE

After being ​appointed British Airways chief executive in 2005, Walsh guided the airline through the ​2008-2009 global financial crisis, cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s toughest leaders.

HELMING IAG

Walsh oversaw ‌the ⁠2011 merger of the British Airways and Iberia under the newly created International Airlines Group (IAG) and then served as IAG’s chief executive until September 2020, helping build one of Europe’s biggest airline groups.

IATA CHIEF WITH DEEP ROOTS

Walsh became the director general of ​International Air Transport Association, ​or IATA, in ⁠April 2021, after his long involvement with the body. He served on IATA’s Board of Governors from 2005 to 2018, chairing ​it between 2016 and 2017.

As IATA chief, the Dublin-born executive ​pushed for ⁠reopening of international travel after the pandemic, criticised what he called excessive airport and air navigation charges, and backed the industry’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

INDIGO ⁠HANDS ​REINS TO WALSH

Walsh is set to join Indian low-cost ​carrier IndiGo as its CEO, marking his return to managing an airline, after five years of representing ​global carriers as IATA chief.