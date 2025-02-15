Who proposed to Kubra Khan before marriage to Gohar Rasheed?

Do you know? Newlywed Kubra Khan, who has recently confirmed her marriage with fellow actor Gohar Rasheed, once revealed she was proposed by a fan.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The long-awaited celebrity marriage, of Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, has finally taken place, as the bride and groom revealed on Friday, that they have tied the knot in Makkah.

Sharing their first pictures from Masjid al-Haram, as officially Mr and Mrs Rasheed, Khan wrote on Instagram, “12.02.25. Under the Kursi Of Allah.. 70 thousand Angels as Witness and Rehmat pouring down on us as rain.. Qubool hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

But before the fans started shipping the best friends of 9 years as a couple, do you know that Khan was proposed in for marriage by a die-hard fan?

Yes, you read that right. In an old interview, the ‘Noor Jahan’ star revealed that once a fan sent her a WhatsApp message, proposing to her for marriage. Khan also shared that she simply blocked his number but it did not end there as the same person and then his entire family as well continued to contact her from different numbers and it went on for three years, to the point that she had to change her contact number.

Also Read: Who played cupid between Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed?