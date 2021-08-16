‘Who should I wish on Independence Day?’ Alizeh Shah asks tough questions

Alizeh Shah had some hard-hitting questions for her followers this Independence Day, asking them who truly enjoys freedom in the country.

The 21-year-old took to her Instagram on Aug. 14, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, to say, “I don’t understand who I should wish a happy independence day to… to those rapists who are running free? Because they enjoy true freedom.”

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman star then showed a mirror that offered some tough truths about the meaning of freedom and independence these days.

Continuing about rapists who roam free thanks to a lax judicial system, Alizeh Shah shared how these criminals are the reason “countless girls in Pakistan can’t do jobs, can’t go out of the house without someone else, can’t venture out after 10 pm, can’t travel on the highway with their family…”

She also pointed out how even a celebrity isn’t allowed the freedom to wear whatever they want, let alone a normal girl.

Offering a simple yet seemingly effective alternative to constant moral policing, the young starlet then offered for people to use social media more wisely. “Why don’t we just try to make a difference this time? What we can do is be kind, do charity, and try to not say bad things about people even if we really want to,” said Alizeh Shah, adding that everyone is answerable about their own actions.

