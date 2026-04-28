Kiara Brokenbrough, a 32-year-old influencer who went viral for her budget-friendly wedding, has tragically passed away during childbirth.

The mother of one, who was expecting her first child, gave birth to a premature baby boy, Jonah, on March 30. Despite efforts to save her, Kiara succumbed to complications, leaving her husband Joel and their newborn son behind.

Kiara’s viral wedding, which took place in 2022, showcased the couple’s resourcefulness and commitment to minimalism.

They spent only $500 on their special day, with Kiara wearing a $47 dress and Joel sporting a $100 suit. The ceremony, held in a scenic outdoor setting, was a testament to their love and dedication to each other.

The news of Kiara’s passing has sparked a conversation about maternal health, particularly among Black women in the US, who face a significantly higher risk of pregnancy-related complications and death.

Kiara’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of prioritizing women’s health and well-being.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Joel and baby Jonah, with over $120,000 raised so far.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and is focusing on Jonah’s recovery, who is currently in the NICU and showing remarkable progress.