The man accused of opening fire near the White House security perimeter on Saturday evening was identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best from Maryland, according to US media reports.

Reports said Best had a documented history of mental health issues and had previously come to the attention of the US Secret Service.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 pm local time near a White House checkpoint when the suspect allegedly pulled a firearm from a bag and opened fire towards officers stationed at the security perimeter, the Secret Service said.

Officers returned fire, critically injuring the suspect, who later died at a hospital. A bystander was also injured during the exchange.

US President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the incident but was unharmed, officials said.

According to multiple reports, Best had previously been detained by Secret Service officers.

Fox News reported that he was stopped on June 26, 2025, after allegedly flagging down agents and making threats. He was reportedly detained again on July 10 after entering a restricted area near the White House complex.

The New York Post, citing sources, claimed Best was believed to be mentally unstable and allegedly thought he was “Jesus Christ”. The report also stated he had violated a court order instructing him to stay away from the White House area.