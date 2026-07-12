Who wins Love Island USA Season 8? Final four couples, odds, and finale guide

After weeks of explosive Casa Amor dumpings, dramatic Movie Night exposures, and unexpected recouplings in the Fiji villa, Love Island USA Season 8 has officially reached its final destination. Tonight, host Ariana Madix will crown one couple the winners of the grand $100,000 prize.

Streaming exclusively on Peacock at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, the live finale puts the power entirely in the hands of the viewers.

Before the final envelope is opened, let’s break down the final four couples, their journeys, and the heavy betting favorites to win it all.

The Final Four Couples Remaining in the Villa

Out of the massive roster of islanders that cycled through the villa this summer, only four couples survived the final public compatibility vote. Here is where the finalists stand ahead of the finale:

Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff (“Brinity”)

Status: Official Boyfriend/Girlfriend (First of the season)

The Journey: As Day 1 originals, Trinity and Bryce have built the most stable foundation in the villa. Despite early temptations from bombshells Kayda and Gabriel, the two solidified their bond during a dramatic Casa Amor. Bryce notably became a viral social media favorite for staying entirely loyal, prompting the couple to become “closed off” and official shortly after.

Instagram Clout: Trinity became the first Season 8 islander to hit 1 million followers on Instagram, proving their immense popularity.

Aniya Harvey and Karl Schmidt

Status: Post-Casa Amor Connection

The Journey: Aniya has consistently ranked as one of the most beloved islanders on the official Love Island USA app. After her rocky, tumultuous relationship with KC Chandler imploded, the public voted to bring Casa Amor bombshell Karl Schmidt back into the main villa. Since reuniting, their chemistry has skyrocketed, making them the ultimate dark horse of the finale.

Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea

Status: Reconciled Day 1 Couple

The Journey: Melanie and Sincere captured hearts instantly on Day 1, but their road has been the most volatile. Sincere’s actions during Casa Amor and the subsequent receipts shown on Movie Night nearly broke them apart. While Melanie chose to give him another chance, fans remain divided on whether Sincere’s growth is genuine.

Kenzie Annis and Dylan Wrona

Status: Finalists

The Journey: Kenzie and Dylan punched their ticket to the finale by winning the crucial Couples Karaoke Contest. The victory granted them immediate immunity from the final compatibility dumping, allowing them to coast safely past the dramatic exits of Parmida Keshani and Corbin Mims.

Who is Predicted to Win the $100,000 Prize?

According to real-time public sentiment and betting predictive markets like Kalshi, Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff are the overwhelming favorites to win Love Island USA Season 8, boasting over a 90% predictability edge.

Their “friends-to-lovers” reality TV arc has drawn immense fan loyalty, making them the safest bet for America’s vote. However, Aniya and Karl present a unique threat, mirroring last season’s shocking late-game victory by Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales.