Who wore it better: Amy Jackson at Cannes or Noor Zafar at PISA?

British actress Amy Jackson, known primarily for her work in Indian cinema, turned up to the Cannes red carpet in the same dress that our very own Noor Zafar Khan wore to the PISA 2020 red carpet.

The grand burgundy number from Atelier Zuhra seen on Amy as she sashayed down the Cannes red carpet on July 14 first made waves when Noor turned up to the PISA awards in it, styled by Rao Ali Khan.

While Amy chose to style it much more opulently with Chopard jewels and her hair swept back in a sleek bun, Noor had kept it relatively simple, letting her hair down with no statement jewellery.

Atelier Zuhra has become a favourite choice for many celebs’ red carpet looks in recent years. The same year Noor rocked the burgundy dress, Urwa Hocane also donned a hand-studded Atelier Zuhra number to the red carpet.

A year later, Sarwat Gillani turned up to a local award show red carpet in a variation of the same hand-studded Atelier Zuhra dress as Urwa.

