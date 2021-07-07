Wholesale sugar price moves up near Rs100 per kg   

KARACHI: The wholesale price of sugar in Pakistan has reached near Rs100 per kilogram as sugar mills are being blamed for the recent hike, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

Wholesale grocers association in its statement said that the per kilogram price of sugar has gone up by Rs4 with a 100-kilogram pack being sold out in the wholesale market at Rs9800.

In retail, the price of the commodity is varying between Rs105 to Rs110 per kilogram.

The wholesale grocers have sought the government’s help in ensuring supply from sugar mills on the price set by the authorities.

“Why are we being asked over hike in sugar prices?” they said and called for answers in this regard to be sought from sugar mills who are selling the product at higher rates.

The wholesalers also demanded of the government to allow private entities to import sugar.

In April 2021, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar claimed that the Punjab government was giving Rs15 per kilogram subsidy on sugar.

Talking to ARY News program “The Reporters”, Shahzad Akbar said that the commodity would be sold at Rs85 per kilogram across the province from tomorrow. He maintained that the court had asked the government to fix the price of sugar.

The advisor said that the government will ensure that the sale of the essential commodity at the official rate of Rs 85 per kilogram across the province.