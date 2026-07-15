Wholesalers shutter down over raids in Karachi markets

KARACHI: The wholesale traders have observed shutter down on Wednesday in the city markets after the administration’s raids over flour prices in wholesale markets.

Traders have closed Jodia Bazaar, Dandia Bazaar, Lea Market and different markets in Korangi and Landhi areas resulting in suspension of the supply of commodities across the country.

Cargo trucks carrying commodities to various destinations across the country have also been stopped owing to the strike.

Chairman Wholesalers Association has called delivering hundreds of thousands of rupees’ challans to shop owners as an excess. “The administration has sealed dozens of shops,” the wholesale body’s official said.

Wholesalers have demanded action against the flour mills which they said, are selling the flour on exorbitant prices.

The wholesalers of the country’s largest wholesale grain market, Jodia Bazaar, and on other markets closed their businesses today in a citywide protest against what they described as unfair administrative action over flour prices.