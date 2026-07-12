Why Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

When news broke that comedic icon Adam Sandler served as the wedding officiant for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the public reaction was a mixture of delight and utter confusion. Critics quickly questioned why the pop superstar and NFL tight end chose a Hollywood comedian for such an intimate role.

However, those closest to the industry—and the couple—are setting the record straight, explaining exactly why Sandler was the ultimate choice to marry the high-profile duo.

Industry Peers Defend Sandler’s “Grounded” Nature

Speaking on a recent episode of her Whine Down podcast, actress Jana Kramer spoke out in defense of the comedian. Having worked alongside Sandler years ago on the 2006 film Click, Kramer emphasized that the public’s perception of Sandler as a loud, chaotic funny-man misses his true character.

“Everyone was like, ‘Oh, that’s an interesting choice,'” Kramer noted on her podcast, addressing the initial internet skepticism. She counteracted the narrative by highlighting his deeply caring, sincere side. “He really is a good man. I could see him being really funny, but then also really grounded and sentimental. He is very intentional when he speaks and soft-spoken.”

Marital Advice from a 23-Year Success Story

Sandler’s credentials for guiding a high-profile marriage extend far beyond his Hollywood status. The actor has been married to his wife, Jackie, for 23 years—a massive milestone by entertainment industry standards.

According to an insider source speaking to PEOPLE, Sandler accepted Swift and Kelce’s request immediately, with a clear vision to keep the ceremony authentic. The source noted that Sandler intentionally avoided turning his role into a comedic bit or a major performance, choosing instead to focus on honest, personal connection and sharing real-world advice pulled from his own decades-long marriage.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was also among the wedding guests who praised Sandler’s execution of the ceremony, calling his officiating work “phenomenal.”

Reid shared a few sweet details from the altar, noting that Sandler kept his advice practical and heartfelt, explicitly encouraging the newlyweds to “kiss each other often” and to never let minor disagreements turn into long-standing arguments.

Sandler has previously reciprocated the affection publicly, frequently praising both Swift and Kelce in interviews as genuinely kind, funny, and wonderful people.