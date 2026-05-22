Why are UK police seeking probe against ex-Prince Andrew?

LONDON — British detectives investigating ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward as the criminal inquiry into the King’s brother significantly expands.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) confirmed they are meticulously reviewing a substantial volume of data. However, authorities are concerned that potential witnesses might mistakenly believe the investigation is strictly limited to one specific allegation.

A Complex Misconduct Investigation

The 66-year-old former royal, previously known as ex-Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was arrested and questioned under criminal caution in February. The arrest was made on suspicion of misconduct in public office (MIPO), stemming from his former role as a British trade envoy and his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright emphasized that the scope of misconduct in public office is broad and complex, covering a wide range of potential offenses. Detectives are currently seeking information regarding allegations of:

Sexual misconduct

Corruption and fraud

The unauthorized sharing of confidential information

Willful neglect of duty

“Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation,” Assistant Chief Constable Wright stated. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into all reasonable lines of inquiry, wherever they may lead. We encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

Renewed Focus on 2010 Windsor Allegations

In addition to financial and official misconduct, police are continuing to assess a serious claim involving a woman who alleges she was taken to a property on the Windsor estate in 2010 for “sexual purposes.”

The woman, who currently resides in the United States, has been contacted by UK investigators through her legal team. While this specific claim has not yet developed into a full, standalone criminal investigation, authorities have stressed that her privacy, anonymity, and timeline will be respected.

“We recognize how difficult it can be to speak about experiences of this nature,” the police statement noted, adding that their doors remain open whenever survivors or witnesses feel ready to engage.

What Happens Next?

The legal fallout from the newly unsealed U.S. Department of Justice Epstein files has triggered multiple inquiries across the United Kingdom. Alongside the Mountbatten-Windsor inquiry, other British police forces are currently investigating high-profile figures for historic abuse and misconduct.

Because of the scale of data, the necessity of acquiring original documents from U.S. authorities, and the high threshold required for a misconduct conviction, experts predict a lengthy process. Legal sources indicate that if the evidence warrants criminal charges, a trial would likely not take place until at least 2027.

Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently maintained his innocence and denies all allegations of wrongdoing.