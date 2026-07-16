Post-match, after the final whistle blew, several players from the Argentinian national team, La Albiceleste, made their way to the stands. They collected a banner from a group of fans and proceeded to parade it on the field. The banner bore the potent slogan “Las Malvinas son Argentinas,” which translates to “The Malvinas belong to Argentina.”

This statement is a direct reference to the Falklands War of 1982. This 10-week conflict, fought between Argentina and the United Kingdom, was over two British Overseas Territories in the South Atlantic: the Falkland Islands and the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands. Argentina surrendered at the end of the war, and the islands continue to be administered by the UK. However, sovereignty over these islands remains a highly sensitive national and geopolitical issue in Argentina.

FIFA’s Stance on Political Content in Matches

Under FIFA’s disciplinary code, the displaying of political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images during matches is strictly forbidden.

This is not the first time Argentina’s football association (AFA) has faced repercussions for a similar demonstration. In a 2014 pre-World Cup friendly, Argentina was fined 30,000 Swiss Francs (CHF) by FIFA for displaying an almost identical “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” banner before a warm-up match against Slovenia. Considering the increased security levels already in place for this fixture due to rivalry tensions, and the fact that the political gesture took place on the pitch, it is highly likely that FIFA will impose a significant financial penalty on the AFA for this incident, potentially leading to a ruling in favor of a sanction around May 21, 2026, or shortly thereafter.

Head Coach Lionel Scaloni Commends Argentina’s Resilience and “Unique” Spirit

Despite the imminent disciplinary investigation looming over his team, Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni remained focused on praising his squad’s remarkable fighting spirit. After falling behind 1-0 in the second half, Scaloni’s strategic substitutions, including the introduction of Lautaro Martinez in the 81st minute, proved to be instrumental in securing the victory.

“It is a great joy for our country and our people, and this group never ceases to amaze me. We are going to give it our all in the final, but after this, it’s very tough… It’s not arrogance, but we are unique,” said Scaloni, highlighting the team’s distinctive ability to endure pressure.

Scaloni stressed that the team’s capacity to “suffer” and remain resilient under duress is a key attribute that has led them to their current status as world champions.

The Road Ahead: 2026 World Cup Final Awaits

With their semi-final victory secured, Argentina is on the verge of defending their world title and clinching a fourth World Cup trophy, following their triumphs in 1978, 1986, and 2022.

Their next challenge will be against Spain, the 2010 World Cup champions, in a highly anticipated final scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 19, 2026.