Why Batman’s screen test was a ‘nightmare’ for Robert Pattinson?

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson revealed in his latest interview, that the screen test for his upcoming Batman movie felt ‘like a nightmare’ and he wasn’t able to move in the costume.

Famed actor of Hollywood, Robert Pattinson who is set to grace the screens as the Batman in March this year, disclosed ahead of the release of the movie that he donned George Clooney’s ‘Batman and Robin’ costume for the screen test as Bruce Wayne.

Recalling the uncomfortable experience, the 35-year-old actor mentioned, “It feels like a nightmare. I can’t move. I was sweating all the time, and I was scared that I couldn’t do anything with this”.

Pattinson admitted to having felt much better once he got put into his actual costume, which he believes is ‘not only very cool but also incredibly maneuverable’. “Even if I play a fight scene with a lot of movement, I can move anyway”, the actor mentioned.

Speaking about his experience of transforming into a superhero, the ‘The Lighthouse’ star stated, “Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah I feel strong, I feel tough”.

Yesterday, one of the film’s scenes got released on social media, which sees Batman’s alter-ego Bruce Wayne, played by versatile actor Robert Pattinson, at a funeral. He exchanges look with a child. Suddenly, loud noises are heard by those attending.

The superhero film, based on the DC Comics character, is slated to release in March this year. Helmed by Matt Reeves, the movie will star Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell in lead roles.

The trailer of The Batman movie was released earlier this month and got millions of views across social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube.

