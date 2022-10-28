‘Why was I booked in fake narcotics case if I murdered 18 people?’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that his opponents allege him of murdering 18 people but why was he then booked in a fake narcotics case? ARY News reported.

He said that people whose names would be dragged in propaganda would respond to them by themselves.

Talking about ARY Anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain’s detention by the FIA the interior minister said that he is unaware of any action against him. Any action taken against the journalist would be within legal boundaries, he added.

Talkigna about the murder of Arshad Sharif Rana said that you might have come to know who was Khurrum who was in the car when Arshad got shot. Why was someone else informed about Arhsad’s murder and his family? he questioned.

The inquiry team that left for Kenya to investigate the matter would return to the country. People should avoid speculations and wait for the inquiry committee’s findings, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that Arshad was coerced to leave the country after the KP government issued a threat alert letter for him. Arshad was not forced to leave the country, nor did he have any threatening situation in the country, he added.

He added that his opponents alleg him of 18 murders regularly, but if he is a murderer, then why was he booked in a fake narcotics case?

The Interior Minister said that DG ISI and DG ISPR’s press conference yesterday clarified a lot of things, that the common people were unaware of.

