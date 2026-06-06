Why a deadlock in budget talks between PPP and Govt?

ISLAMABAD: The PPP sources have highlighted the reasons behind the deadlock between the party and the government in budget talks.

People’s Party sources have said that the government failed to implement the agreement over budget, which is the reason of the deadlock between two sides.

“The government has been bound under the agreement to provide details of budget to the PPP, the party has repeatedly demanded a detailed draft of the budget, but the government not wants to expose the details of the taxes and the PSDP,” party sources said.

“The government didn’t provide the details of the proposed old and new taxes till now,” People’s Party sources said.

Party sources said that the government did not unveil the facts about the taxes and levies. “The government intends to impose new taxes and hike the rate of old taxes”.

The PPP have reservations over the development schemes included in the proposed budget. The projects proposed by the PPP for all four provinces would have to be included in the PSDP, but the party’s development projects not added in the PSDP, sources said.

“The projects from Punjab and KP not added in the PSDP,” sources said.

The People’s Party wants complete enforcement of the budget agreement with the government. “The party will devise its next line of action if the budget agreement with the PPP not implemented,” party sources said.