Why did UK retain Pakistan on travel red list?

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Saturday shared with British lawmakers data about Pakistan’s Covid-19 disease surveillance and response.

Taking to Twitter, the minister, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said: “Had a session with some UK MP’s regarding continuation of Pakistan on the red list. Shared data regarding covid disease surveillance and explained Pak strategy for covid response”.

He said the Government of Pakistan will engage with the British authorities to “try and ensure that red list decisions are based on science not politics”.

Had a session with some UK MP’s regarding continuation of Pakistan on the red list. Shared data regarding covid disease surveillance and explained Pak strategy for covid response. Will engage with UK govt to try and ensure that red list decisions are based on science not politics pic.twitter.com/yn1qgHmMyW — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 7, 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also attended the video link session.

Separately, informed sources told ARY News that the reason behind the UK government’s decision to retain Pakistan on its red list for international travel was the inability on part of the Pakistani authorities to share the country’s Covid-19 data with the former.

During the session, the British MPs asked if Pakistan shared its Covid-19 data with the Britain, the sources revealed, adding they were told that since the data was available on the government’s Covid-19 portal, it was not shared with the UK authorities.

The British MPs assured the minister of cooperation in having Pakistan removed from the red list.