Supermodel and author Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about the raw, unfiltered reality of her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. In a deeply personal, newly published essay for The Cut, the 35-year-old My Body author detailed the exact turning point in her marriage, the complexities of postpartum identity, and how she reclaimed her independence as a single mother in New York City.

The Turning Point: Postpartum Realities and a Fizzling Marriage

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard welcomed their son, Sylvester Apollo, in March 2021. While the public saw a glamorous couple, Emily describes the immediate aftermath of childbirth as a jarring, “violent transition into a new reality.”

The shift fundamentally altered the dynamics of her relationship, exposing deep structural issues that ultimately led to the demise of her marriage. According to Ratajkowski, the physical and emotional toll of early motherhood quickly bled into her romantic life.

“Six months after my son was born, my husband and I stopped having s*x,” Ratajkowski candidly shared in her essay. “Less than a year later, we separated.”

The couple officially split in 2022 after four years of marriage, amid widespread public speculation and allegations of infidelity surrounding Bear-McClard.

Refusing the “Pity” Narrative: Embracing the “Villain Era”

One of the most difficult hurdles Ratajkowski faced post-separation wasn’t just the heartbreak, but the public perception of her new reality. She recalled feeling suffocated by the “furrowed brows” and the overwhelming pity from acquaintances delivering somatic “I’m so sorry, Emily” condolences.

Refusing to view herself as a tragic figure or a victim, Ratajkowski chose to lean into what she playfully terms her “villain origin story.”

To shatter the rigid “Madonna-whore complex” often forced upon new mothers, she entered a highly publicized, chaotic dating phase. Embracing life as a single, bohemian New Yorker, she filled her calendar with dates ranging from DJs and artists to chefs. She writes humorously that she “decided to f–k my way into a new kind of woman”—a liberating exploration aimed at reclaiming her own body, autonomy, and sexual identity after years of performing the role of the “good girl.”

The Ultimate Lesson on Motherhood and Partnerships

Behind the glitz of her single-girl era, Ratajkowski arrived at a profound realization regarding modern relationships, co-parenting, and the stakes of choosing the wrong partner.

“Having a child with the wrong man was the fastest way to ruin your life as a woman,” she reflected, pointing out the immense, lopsided burdens women often bear when a family unit fractures.

Despite the initial pain of the breakdown, the High Low with EmRata podcast host emphasizes that life on the other side of a difficult relationship is incredibly rewarding. For her, divorce wasn’t an ending, but a necessary return to her true self, her instincts, and her personal freedom.

Today, the supermodel has shifted her primary focus away from the chaotic dating scene and back toward what matters most: raising her five-year-old son, Sylvester, and building an intentional life entirely on her own terms.