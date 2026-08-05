Why Eugenie’s daughter isn’t a Portuguese citizen by birth?

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, recently welcomed their third child – a baby daughter – who was born in Lisbon, Portugal. While the royal newborn automatically gained British nationality, being born in Portuguese territory did not immediately grant her Portuguese citizenship.

Here’s why the royal baby won’t automatically hold dual citizenship upon birth and how Portuguese nationality laws applies to foreign residents.

Automatic British Citizenship by Descent

Since both Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are both British nationals born in the United Kingdom, their daughter is automatically a British citizen by descent from birth. Children born outside the United Kingdom to British citizens are automatically British, according to UK nationality law. This ensures the newborn holds full British legal standing even though the child was delivered at a hospital in Lisbon.

[UK Citizen Parents]

(Born Overseas in Portugal)

[Automatic British Citizen by Descent]

Why Portugal Does Not Grant Unconditional Birthright Citizenship

While some countries automatically grant birthright citizenship based on the principle of jus soli (where birth on the territory itself confers citizenship), Portugal’s rules are slightly modified. For a child born in Portugal to foreign parents to automatically obtain Portuguese citizenship at birth:

The parent must have been living legally in Portugal for the minimum required length of time.

Following a recent law change, foreign parents must have been legally residing in Portugal for at least 5 years before their child can become automatically granted Portuguese citizenship at birth.

Since Eugenie and Jack did not move to Portugal until 2022 to fulfill Jack’s job as the managing director ofDiscovery Land Company, and only moved there two to four years ago, they had not lived in Portugal for the 5-year minimum.

How Could the Royal Baby Obtain Portuguese Citizenship Later?

While she won’t have automatic citizenship at birth, the newborn daughter could later obtain Portuguese nationality through other legal means:

Under Portuguese nationality law, children born to legal foreign residents can apply to become naturalized if they have completed a basic level of schooling (primary education, generally ages 6-10) in Portugal.

If Eugenie or Jack eventually complete 5 years of legal residency and file for naturalization themselves, their minor children will be able to gain citizenship through them due to their family connection. In both countries, you are not required to renounce your existing passport, thus the family could still have British and Portuguese dual citizenship.

Since moving to Portugal in 2022, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooks bank have been splitting their time between the United Kingdom and their home on Portugal’s scenic Alentejo Coast, where Jack oversees luxury property developments.

The family is accustomed to a quiet, private life by the ocean, and their children are reportedly enjoying their time exploring marine life and the great outdoors.