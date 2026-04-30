Ranveer Singh walked away from Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated film, Don 3, as the dispute between both parties had been settled earlier.

In a recent interview, Farhan Akhtar later spoke about the situation and said, “What I have learnt is to expect the unexpected. Nothing can be taken for granted till you actually have it on film.” According to a report by Free Press Journal, Ranveer, who is riding high on the success of his Dhurandhar franchise, had a different vision for Don 3.

The report claimed that the 40-year-old wanted the film to include “strong language” and felt the character should “change his DNA to match the current violent” trends, as that’s what audiences seem to enjoy these days.

However, Farhan Akhtar didn’t agree with this approach. He believed that the Don franchise had never depended on abusive language, whether it was Amitabh Bachchan’s version or Shah Rukh Khan’s. The director wasn’t willing to bend on this. “Farhan very much wanted to make the film he originally set out to make,” a source told the publication.

Things didn’t work out after that, and the Padmaavat actor eventually stepped away from the project. Ranveer Singh exited Don 3 in 2025 following the success of his spy thriller, and the situation became public as talks of script issues and delays started circulating.

Earlier reports also suggested that Excel Entertainment was asking for Rs 40 crore as compensation, pointing to pre-production costs, schedule disruptions, and other losses. The production house claimed most of the prep work had already been done with Ranveer on board.

This was resolved when the Dhurandhar star paid around Rs 10 crore to settle things. There’s also talk that he may give the makers a share in his next film, reportedly titled Pralaay.

At first, people thought it was just creative differences, but now a new report gives a clearer idea of what really went down between the two.