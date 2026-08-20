Why Fathers’ Mental Health During Pregnancy Matters

We often consider a mother’s health during pregnancy: her nutrition, medical appointments and mental wellbeing. However, do we stop to understand what the transition to fatherhood may mean for a man’s own mental health? In Pakistan, fathers are often the primary source of income and are commonly labelled the “provider.”

This can create the impression that their role is limited to financial and practical responsibilities. Less attention is given to how fathers themselves experience pregnancy, uncertainty and the expectation of being ready for a child. Fathers can play an important role in the wellbeing of the household. Their emotional health may affect how they communicate with their partners, respond to stress and adjust to the responsibilities that follow the birth of a child. Recognising paternal mental health does not shift attention away from the mother. It broadens our understanding of the pressures that can affect family relationships during this important transition.

When Providing Becomes Pressure

From the time a pregnancy is announced, the responsibilities of many fathers’ increase. Planning for financial stability, preparing for medical expenses and adjusting to the upcoming responsibilities of becoming a father can all contribute to stress. For some men, these concerns remain largely unspoken. Social expectations may encourage them to appear strong, remain in control and solve problems without expressing fear or uncertainty. A father may therefore continue performing his daily responsibilities while privately struggling with financial pressure, worry or emotional exhaustion. Paternal responsibilities can also include navigating the involvement of extended family members, particularly in Pakistan, where joint families are common. Fathers may feel responsible for balancing different expectations while supporting their partners and preparing for the child. At times, the responsibility to provide financially and the need to be emotionally present may seem to compete with one another. The problem is not responsibility itself. The problem arises when responsibility is carried without recognition, communication or support.

The Often-Unseen Transition to Fatherhood

Pregnancy marks a major transition for both parents, although they experience it differently. The mother undergoes the physical and medical experience of pregnancy. The father may be managing a less visible transition involving identity, expectations, finances and changes in relationships. Paternal mental health during pregnancy and the postnatal period has received less public attention than maternal mental health. The mother’s health must remain central to pregnancy care, but the emotional wellbeing of the father should not be ignored. Understanding paternal stress begins with acknowledging that fathers can also experience uncertainty and may need support. They may worry about the mother’s health, the baby’s wellbeing, their financial position or whether they will be capable parents. Simply creating space for these concerns to be expressed can be an important first step. From an early childhood development perspective, the wellbeing of caregivers shapes the relationships surrounding a young child. A father who receives support may be better able to manage stress, communicate with his partner and participate meaningfully in caregiving. This does not suggest that fathers must be perfect or free from worry. It means recognising that their emotional health is relevant to the relationships a child will experience.

Why Social and Economic Circumstances Matter

Socioeconomic circumstances can significantly influence paternal stress. Fathers with greater financial stability may have easier access to healthcare, mental health resources and social support. Fathers experiencing financial insecurity may face greater pressure while trying to manage household expenses and the additional costs associated with pregnancy and childbirth. Employment conditions may also affect their ability to attend appointments, spend time with their partners or prepare for the child. A father working long or unpredictable hours may want to be more involved but have limited control over his schedule. These differences show why paternal mental health cannot be understood only as an individual matter. Income, employment, access to services, family expectations and social attitudes can all influence how a father experiences the transition to parenthood. A systems perspective is useful here. If services discuss fathers only as financial providers or logistical supporters, their emotional concerns may remain invisible. Recognising them as individuals adjusting to parenthood can lead to more respectful and realistic support.

Making Space for Fathers

Community support can make a meaningful difference, especially for fathers who have limited access to mental health services. Checking in on fathers, asking about their concerns and listening without judgement can help reduce the belief that asking for help is a sign of weakness. Friends and family members do not need to provide counselling or solve every problem. Sometimes, the most helpful response is to notice that a father is under pressure, allow him to speak honestly and encourage him to seek qualified support when stress becomes persistent or begins to affect daily life. Healthcare professionals can also acknowledge fathers during pregnancy-related interactions, where appropriate. A brief conversation about emotional adjustment, available support and the challenges of becoming a parent may help fathers recognise that their wellbeing matters. This inclusion should remain respectful of the mother’s needs, privacy and preferences. Its purpose is not to make the father the focus of maternal healthcare. It is to ensure that an important member of the child’s future caregiving network is not treated only as a person who pays bills, arranges transport or waits outside the consultation room.

Rethinking What It Means to Provide

Providing for a family is not limited to earning an income. It can also mean being emotionally available, communicating openly, sharing responsibilities and knowing when to ask for assistance. Fathers experience distinct pressures as they prepare for a child and understanding these pressures within Pakistan’s social and economic context is important. Recognising paternal mental health can help fathers manage the transition to parenthood while strengthening communication and relationships within the household. A healthier understanding of fatherhood allows men to be providers without expecting them to carry every concern silently. Supporting fathers in expressing uncertainty and seeking help is not a sign of reduced strength. It is part of preparing them for the realities and responsibilities of caregiving.

This public-awareness article reflects the authors’ personal views and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Shamailah Poonjani, interns in ECD PREP via Global Engagement Office (GEO, AKU), contributed under the supervision of Dr Shelina Bhamani, Associate Professor in ECD PREP, ObGyn at the Aga Khan University.