Why Gigi Hadid turns down magazine cover opportunities?

Supermodel Gigi Hadid disclosed to have turned down several opportunities to pose on magazines’ covers.
In her latest conversation with an international publication, the 26-year-old model revealed to have refused quite a few opportunities in recent times to be on magazines’ covers, as she is not interested in ‘just selling clothes’ anymore.
Gigi mentioned, “It’s getting to this point in my career where I don’t only have to take the jobs where I’m just selling clothes. Now I get to be like, ‘What have I not done?’.
“There are magazines I say no to because I’d rather another girl have an opportunity to get that cover. I don’t need to do the same cover again if someone else’s career could skyrocket because of it”, the celeb revealed.
Furthermore, addressing the change in the current prospect of the glamour industry, the elder Hadid voiced, “I was always crafty. I think that translates into how I see modeling now. When I go to a set, I’m not just thinking about myself and the photographer.”
“I think about all the levels of it. Maybe that will lead to something in the future like having a production company or being a creative director. I love coming up with concepts”, she concluded, “In the beginning of your career, you don’t have the opportunity to do that.”
In the same conversation, Hadid who is being followed by over 72 million users on Instagram, opened up about her confidential TikTok profile as well. “I do have a secret TikTok, which I don’t post on, and I don’t follow anyone I know on it”, she mentioned.