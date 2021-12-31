why J.K. Rowling didn’t reunite for ‘Return to Hogwarts’?

J.K. Rowling, the author of the seven-part fantasy novel series ‘Harry Potter’, missed the 20th-anniversary special reunion episode of the wizarding franchise.

Anniversary special production, ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ sees the majority of the lead cast in attendance with the directors and producer of the franchise.

However, the significant absence of the author of the wizarding novel disappointed many of the fans. The creator of the iconic characters of the series missed the opportunity to reconnect with the trio, Daniel, Emma, and Rupert.

British author also declined to interview for the segment reminiscing about the journey. Producers of the anniversary special outlet opted to use archival footage from a 2019 interview of Rowling, as the team dismissed the need for any new comments.

As per the reports, an invitation extended to the author was declined and her team registered that the archived words by Joanne are adequate for the feature.

Close sources have revealed that Rowling’s absence has nothing to do with her controversial statements regarding trans people.

Using the words ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ interchangeably obscures the central issue of this debate. If you’re interested in what I actually said, see https://t.co/zRoACFakEn (in which I literally say ‘trans lives matter’ and ‘trans rights are human rights.’) 3/X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 29, 2021

For those unversed, Rowling in the past has spread ideology and rhetoric that have been linked to the TERF (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists) movement, which believes that trans women are not women. Her statements were condemned by multiple LGBTQ organizations.

Small but important point: I’ve never said there are only two genders. There are innumerable gender identities. 1/3 https://t.co/szCHOwoP4i — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 29, 2021

20th-anniversary special, ‘Return to Hogwarts’ features the lead trio Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint with their former costars Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, James and Oliver Phelps, Alfred Enoch, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Mark Williams, Ian Hart, and Toby Jones.

Anniversary special of the wizarding franchise that will be streaming on HBO Max on upcoming New year’s day, will feature some clips of Rowling from archival footage.

