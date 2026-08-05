Why Jason Sudeikis changed his mind about ending 'Ted Lasso'

Jason Sudeikis has officially explained his decision to reverse course on ending Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed comedy Ted Lasso. After previously declaring the series complete after its three-season run, Sudeikis revealed that renewed creative enthusiasm and an idea centering on Richmond’s women’s team inspired him to bring the show back, with key original cast members returning for Season 4.

From “Three Seasons and Done” to a Creative U-Turn

When Ted Lasso concluded its third season, Sudeikis maintained that the story was explicitly envisioned as a three-part arc. However, in recent comments to reporters, the Emmy-winning star and co-creator shared what prompted him to “go back to the well”:

Internal Enthusiasm: Sudeikis admitted feeling an “enthusiasm bubbling inside” that led him to test whether the rest of the team felt the same energy.

Overcoming Self-Doubt: Reentering the world of AFC Richmond came with internal questioning regarding timing and intent, forcing Sudeikis to evaluate why the story deserved a continuation.

A New Narrative Direction: The breakthrough came when Sudeikis developed a storyline revolving around Ted coaching Richmond’s women’s football team.

The Cast Dynamic: Who Is Returning for Season 4?

Sudeikis noted that contacting cast members was a delicate process, particularly when making “very difficult” phone calls to actors whose schedules or story arcs meant they wouldn’t be returning.

Ted Lasso Season 4 is bringing back most of the core cast.

Jason Sudeikis is returning as Ted Lasso in both the lead role and as a creator. Hannah Waddingham will be back as Rebecca Welton, along with Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins — all confirmed to return.

Phil Dunster will be absent as Jamie Tartt due to a scheduling conflict with Steve Carell’s _Rooster_.

As for Nick Mohammed as Nate Shelley, his status is still undisclosed. The actor is keeping details under wraps and playing coy about whether he’ll return.