Why Jennifer Aniston never attends Met Gala?

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston revealed a simple reason why she never attends a Met Gala, despite receiving an invitation for the fashion’s biggest night.

In a new magazine interview, Jennifer Aniston finally breaks her silence on why she prefers to skip the Metropolitan Museum of Arts annual fundraising fashion soiree organised by Vogue, despite getting the coveted invitation to the costume party.

“Yes, I have [been invited to Met Gala], but I don’t go,” the ‘Friends’ alum said, before confessing, “It overwhelms me.”

“It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I’m a ‘jeans and flip-flops and tank top’ kind of girl,” she continued to explain. “I love dressing up too, but for me it’s a mental game of… ‘Let’s get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all ‘purdy’ and go sit in a big room with your peers.'”

“Everyone’s there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous,” Aniston admitted.

“I even get a little anxious about public speaking, especially over the years of having your words twisted and taken out of context,” she concluded.

Besides Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Mariah Carey, Ryan Gosling, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Adele and Tom Holland are some other stars who are yet to transcend the iconic Met Gala steps.