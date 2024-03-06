Why Kangana Ranaut skipped Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash? Actor reveals!

Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut was among the very few stars of the industry who skipped the much-buzzed pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his fiance Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar, India, over the past weekend.

The biggest Bollywood stars shone in Gujarat’s Jamnagar over the past weekend, as they celebrated the talk of the town couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, ahead of their grand wedding this summer.

However, only a handful of names who remained missing from the biggest wedding festivities of the year included Kangana Ranaut, as she reportedly refused to ‘dance at weddings’, as her other fellows, despite ‘worse financial setbacks’.

Along with a screengrab of a news headline, where veteran singer Asha Bhosle revealed when her sister, legendary Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at weddings, even against a whopping $5 million, Ranaut drew comparisons with the late artist and wrote on her Instagram stories, “I have been through worse financial setbacks, but Lata ji and I are only two people who have massive hit songs (Fashion ka Jalwa, Ghani Baawli Ho Gayi, London Thumkda, Sadi Galli, Vijay bhawa etc.) to our credit.” “But no matter how many temptations I got I never danced in the weddings,” added the ‘Queen’ star, taking a potshot at her industry fellows, who put up a great show for Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar.

She continued to reveal in the post, “Many super hit item songs were also offered to me, soon I avoided award shows also. It takes strong character and dignity to say no to fame and money, in the world of short cuts young generation needs to understand only wealth one can acquire is the wealth of integrity.”

Notably, the three-day pre-wedding jamboree for Anant Ambani, 28, and his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, 29, was held over the past weekend, in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance’s main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat, India, ahead of their grand wedding this summer.

