Kat Dennings and Josh Groban ended their nearly two-year relationship in June 2016. According to sources, the two stars called their split a “mutual breakup” because “it’s not the right time for them now as a couple”. Dennings and Groban continue to be friends and still have affection for one another.

How Did the Pair Meet? Through a 2 Broke Girls Matchmaker

The 2 Broke Girls actress and Groban started dating in October 2014 after being set up by Dennings’s 2 Broke Girls co-star, Beth Behrs. Groban told Extra at the Carousel of Hope Ball in 2014, “Beth played matchmaker.” Later Behrs told People that it had taken a while to get them set up “because [Dennings] was in a relationship so I couldn’t set her up until they weren’t”.

Dennings and Groban debuted as a couple at that 2014 charity event – their very first outing together as a romantic couple. It was also the very first time Dennings heard Groban perform live!

What Did They Have in Common? Two Nerds Bonded Over Monty Python

The couple’s shared humor cemented their bond, and they bonded over the absurdity of comedy shows. “Humor is such a huge thing for me, so the fact that we could talk about Monty Python and all sorts of weird other things, I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, we’re on the same page’,” Groban explained. “And Beth [Behrs] just loves him. They’re both very calm and mellow and wonderful. He treats her like a princess, and it’s amazing.”

Why Did They Break Up? Timing, Careers and Different Life Stages

“They are still friends and care about each other, but it’s not the right time for them now as a couple,” an insider explained. Their timing had been off from the start. Dennings and Groban’s relationship started a few months after Dennings ended a long-term relationship with 2 Broke Girls co-star Nick Zano in 2014.

In 2016, both stars’ careers were taking them in different directions: Dennings’s popularity surged with 2 Broke Girls Season 6 and her Marvel film work as Darcy Lewis in Thor. After over 15 years in the music industry, Groban was preparing to make his Broadway debut with the production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 in October 2016. Previously Groban shared that being in the same profession makes it “more of a challenge because we’re always travelling and working.” Sources suggest the pair simply “grew apart” as they were at different career phases.

No Drama Involved: They Stayed Friends

It was an amicable split and no fighting or cheating was involved. Both stars only had wonderful things to say about each other; Groban referred to Dennings as a “brilliant and funny person” and “one of the kindest, most understanding people I’ve ever met.”

Following the announcement of their breakup, Groban’s sweet Twitter interactions with Dennings were widely mourned by fans; people loved their adorable exchanges on Twitter.