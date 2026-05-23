Why Kate Middleton backs Sarah Ferguson amid Epstein scandal

The British Royal Family is navigating an intensely private and complex dynamic behind closed doors. Recent reports reveal that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been quietly extending her support to Sarah Ferguson during a highly tumultuous period for the former Duchess of York.

Despite the strict boundaries maintained by senior royals, insiders suggest a deeply personal motivation lies behind Kate’s discreet outreach.

Why Kate Middleton is Backing Sarah Ferguson

According to royal insiders, the bond between the Princess of Wales and Sarah Ferguson has strengthened significantly due to a profound shared experience: their mutual health battles.

Both women have faced public and taxing battles with cancer in recent years. This shared trauma has reportedly fostered deep empathy from Kate, who has always historically played the role of a “peacemaker” or mediator within the firm.