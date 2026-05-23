Why Kate Middleton backs Sarah Ferguson amid Epstein scandal
- By Nida Faraz -
- May 23, 2026
The British Royal Family is navigating an intensely private and complex dynamic behind closed doors. Recent reports reveal that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been quietly extending her support to Sarah Ferguson during a highly tumultuous period for the former Duchess of York.
Despite the strict boundaries maintained by senior royals, insiders suggest a deeply personal motivation lies behind Kate’s discreet outreach.
Why Kate Middleton is Backing Sarah Ferguson
According to royal insiders, the bond between the Princess of Wales and Sarah Ferguson has strengthened significantly due to a profound shared experience: their mutual health battles.
Both women have faced public and taxing battles with cancer in recent years. This shared trauma has reportedly fostered deep empathy from Kate, who has always historically played the role of a “peacemaker” or mediator within the firm.
“Kate feels immense empathy for Sarah’s health struggles,” a source shared. “She has quietly made an effort to offer a comforting gesture, remembering how supportive and cordial their relationship has always been.”
The Catch: A Strategic Warning Attached to the Comfort
While Kate’s intentions are rooted in genuine compassion, sources claim her support comes with a massive caveat and a “million-dollar warning” regarding Sarah’s ex-husband, Prince Andrew.
The inner circle reports that Kate has been clear with her advice: Sarah must forge her own path away from Andrew.
The Royal Dilemma:
The Threat of Self-Sabotage: Kate reportedly views any potential romantic reunion or public alignment between Sarah and Prince Andrew as “utter madness.”
Protecting the Monarchy’s Future: With the fallout from the Epstein scandal heavily impacting Prince Andrew’s standing, senior royals—including Prince William and Kate—are fiercely protective of the institution.
A Warning Against Tell-Alls: Amid rumors that a cash-strapped Sarah has been approached for multi-million-dollar tell-all interviews or memoirs, the Palace is anxious. Kate’s hidden support serves as a reminder that the family values discretion above all else.
Navigating the Royal Divide
While King Charles has taken a firm stance by stripping Andrew of his privileges and distancing the crown from the fallout, Kate’s subtle diplomacy aims to keep Sarah from completely spiraling out of the family web.
Ultimately, the future Queen’s hidden outreach is a delicate balancing act—offering genuine human empathy to a fellow mother facing a crisis, while firmly safeguarding the reputation of the throne.
Read More: Sarah Ferguson shocks royals with blatant new demand