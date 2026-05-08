Kim Kardashian’s long-time pal Jonathan Cheban has a hilarious reaction to the idea that Kim will walk down the aisle for the fourth time.

​As the reality star is currently dating F1 racer, Lewis Hamilton, the 52-year-old food guru, who has been friends with Kim for years, finds it funny to attend the Kardashians star’s fourth wedding, if the pair tie the knot in the future.

​On Thursday, while attending Vulture’s Virtual Reality Masterminds celebration at The Lawn Club in New York, Jonathan told DailyMail, “Oh God, I will not go there.”

​He continued, “I’ve been through two. This is it. I’m stopping while I’m ahead.”

Why Kim Kardashians pal refuses to attend her possible fourth wedding to Lewis Hamilton?

Jonathan further noted that Lewis and Kim make a “gorgeous couple.”

“They fit perfectly. They’re like a good yin and yang. I met [Hamilton] a while ago. They’re both very cool. Very fashionable,” he added.

For those unversed, Kim’s first husband was music producer Damon Thomas, with whom she was married from 2000 to 2003. She then had a 72-day marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, and then she tied the knot with Kanye West in 2014, with whom she welcomed four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. She and Kanye parted ways in 2022.

​Kim and Lewis first sparked the dating rumors back in February 2026 and they seemingly confirmed their romance after they were spotted spending time together at getaways in Los Angeles and in Tokyo.

​Kim also made an appearance on Lewis’s social media, while he was driving a racing car, she was seen seated beside him in Japan.

​The pair recently spotted stepping out hand in hand of a Broadway show for the first time.