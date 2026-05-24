With Eid al Adha 2026 expected to begin around May 27 in Pakistan, the country’s major livestock hubs—from the massive Karachi Maweshi Mandi (Cattle Market) to the official setups in Lahore, Multan, and Islamabad—are witnessing unprecedented financial tension. In the opening weeks of the market, prices of sacrificial animals have skyrocketed to record highs, driven by soaring animal feed costs and heavy setup expenses for traders, such as paying up to 3 Lakh Rupees just for a tent space.

Despite this initial inflationary surge that has left buyers frustrated, market dynamics and economic indicators heavily suggest that *Maweshi Mandi prices are poised for a steep decline* in the final 48 hours leading up to the festival. Here is an expert analysis of the 2026 specific factors that will force sellers to slash their rates.

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Extreme Early Inflation Squeezing Out the Middle Class

The initial asking prices in the 2026 cattle markets have outpaced the purchasing power of the average Pakistani household. With individual animal rates starting far higher than last year, market foot traffic is heavily dominated by onlookers rather than actual buyers.

Because traditional middle-class families simply do not have the liquidity to meet these initial demands, a massive standoff has occurred between buyers and traders. As the first day of Eid rapidly approaches, this lack of early sales will trigger a panic among vendors, forcing them to lower their expectations to match actual consumer pocket capacities.

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Crushing On-Ground Holding Costs for Traders

Operating a stall in a major Maweshi Mandi in 2026 has become an incredibly expensive gamble for rural breeders. On top of steep rental fees, sellers are facing exorbitant daily charges for basic operational necessities, including trucked-in clean drinking water and animal fodder.

Additionally, because Eid al Adha 2026 falls in late May, traders are battling intense early-summer heat. Keeping livestock healthy and preventing heat stroke requires constant water misting and temporary electricity setups for fans. These daily cash drains create a ticking clock for traders; every day an animal goes unsold, it eats away at their potential profit, pushing them closer to a late-season price capitulation.

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High Localized Surcharges vs. The Risk of Unsold Stock

Livestock trading ahead of Eid is an “all-or-nothing” venture. If a breeder fails to sell a bull or goat before the third day of Eid, the animal’s value immediately plummets by 70% to 80%, as it can then only be sold to local butchers at standard meat-weight rates.

When you factor in the high cost of fuel and transportation required to load unsold, heavy animals back onto trucks and haul them back to rural villages in Punjab, Sindh, or Balochistan, the math becomes clear. Traders will inevitably choose to break even—or even take a mild loss—by selling at a heavy discount on the final night of the market rather than bearing the double burden of transport and long-term care.

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The Mass Migration to Institutional and Shared Qurbani

One of the defining behavioral shifts of 2026 is how urban buyers are bypassing the physical Maweshi Mandi entirely. Driven by economic constraints and a desire for convenience, a massive percentage of the population has opted for online Qurbani apps and collective/shared sacrifices organized by NGOs and welfare trusts.

Since these large organizations contract directly with corporate rural farms months in advance, they do not buy from retail city mandis. This has left traditional vendors in physical markets fighting over a rapidly shrinking pool of individual retail buyers. Faced with an oversupply of animals and a distinct shortage of walk-in customers, open-market traders will have no choice but to slash prices to clear their stock.

Elimination of Middlemen via Regulated Official Markets

In May 2026, provincial administrations, particularly the Punjab government, implemented strict regulatory frameworks under Section 144, effectively banning illegal, informal roadside animal markets and channeling all trade into designated official zones.

This administrative crackdown has significantly curbed the influence of exploitative local brokers and artificial middlemen who traditionally hoard animals nearby to pump up prices through fake bidding wars. By bringing more transparency to the designated market yards and forcing direct trade between the rural breeder and the end-consumer, the artificial price bubbles seen early in the month are virtually guaranteed to burst as the holiday deadline nears.