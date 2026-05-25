Why Meghan Markle thinks Prince Harry is the Problem?

Rumors of tension in Montecito are reaching a fever pitch. A prominent royal expert claims that Meghan Markle is beginning to view Prince Harry as a roadblock to her financial success, eyeing a pivot toward independent, solo business ventures.

However, critics warn that the Duchess of Sussex might be ignoring her own role in their polarizing public image.

Meghan’s Solo Financial Ambitions

Speaking on Maureen Callahan’s The Nerve podcast, royal commentator Rob Shuter dropped a bombshell regarding the Sussexes’ shifting professional dynamic. According to Shuter, sources indicate that Meghan feels she has more individual leverage and earning power without the Duke of Sussex by her side.

“Meghan has now decided that… she now believes that she is more powerful,” Shuter revealed. “She’s gonna make more money by stepping forward by herself, not with him.”

The insider claims suggest that Meghan increasingly views public-facing, joint engagements with Harry as a financial limitation rather than an asset, sparking her desire to “branch off” and build an independent brand empire.

The Blind Spot: “She’s a Problem, Too”

While the Duchess is reportedly focusing on Harry’s impact on their brand, Shuter offered a blunt reality check regarding her public perception. He noted that while Meghan recognizes a clear issue regarding Harry’s positioning, she remains blind to her own reputational hurdles.

“She knows there’s a problem with Harry,” Shuter remarked, adding, “but she hasn’t quite got to the point [of understanding] that she’s a problem, too.”

Financial Stress and Differing Lifestyles

This insight follows separate reports detailing growing friction over the couple’s day-to-day lifestyle and finances in California. Insiders claim that Prince Harry—having been raised in British palaces with no concept of personal bills—lacks a “basic awareness” of everyday living costs.

As a result, Meghan is reportedly left micro-managing their household spending to avoid becoming a financial liability, a stressful dynamic that is allegedly wearing on the marriage.

The couple’s long-term visions also appear to be fracturing:

Prince Harry reportedly craves the solitude and privacy of Montana.

Meghan Markle remains fiercely focused on the fast-paced, high-stakes commercial world of California to sustain their lavish lifestyle.

Whether Meghan’s rumored solo pivot will successfully revitalize her brand—or further alienate audiences—remains to be seen as the couple continues to navigate their post-royal lives.