Why only King Charles and Camilla met Archie, Lilibet?

The recent private royal family reunion at Highgrove House has caused quite a buzz. And while royal fans are understandably delighted to hear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK on their most recent trip, many are understandably asking the very glaring question: why was King Charles and Queen Camilla the only senior royals they actually met with?

Now, a new royal insider report is offering a fascinating insight into the Sussex’s tight-knit family rules, the couples ongoing trust issues with the rest of the family and why they chose to keep their children totally out of reach of the rest of the Firm.

A much-anticipated grandad reunion In the early part of July (the 10th, to be exact) Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, flew back into the UK along with their two adorable children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

To the delight of the general public, they spent several days at King Charles, 74,’s residence at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, making it his first face-to-face encounter with Archie and Lilibet in four years.

While the reunion at Highgrove was no doubt a successful step towards healing the family bonds, it was the obvious absence of other members of the Firm (such as Prince William and Kate Middleton) that sparked questions among royal enthusiasts.

The main issue: the complete breakdown of trust According to one royal insider who spoke to the popular tabloid magazine, Closer, there’s a very simple explanation as to why the couple chose to only let their visit with the monarch run so restrictedly – survival and trust. “She and Harry genuinely don’t know who else they can trust and it’s a terrible feeling,” explains one royal insider.

“At this point Meghan is saying that the best thing they can do is keep their children out of that environment for as long as they possibly can.”

Although there have always been tensions between Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William, the Sussex’s hold no resentment for King Charles and, according to their royal insider, there’s a perfectly clear reason why: “Blameless monarch: both Harry and Meghan see King Charles as innocent in the years of family drama, “Nothing but love:

The Sussexes ’emphasise’ Charles has ‘never’ shown ‘anything but love’ towards their children, Prince William and family: During Harry’s trip, his brother William was attending a charity polo event in Windsor and the brothers ‘have no plans to cross paths’, according to reports” Safety concerns and future secret meetings.

This isn’t the first time a trip to the UK has come under the risk of cancellation – just months ago, Meghan and her children were on the cusp of cancelling their trip to attend King Charles’s coronation due to ongoing, heated arguments over security detail, according to reports.

In the wake of the latest security issues, coupled with Meghan and her children’s decision to steer clear of British media, a different approach to family visits seems to be the future direction. Now, according to insider reports, the pair hope to secretly arrange low-key meet ups with their grandfather outside the UK.

“They plan to have the King visit them or fly out themselves,” one insider told the outlet. “They hope this allows Charles to get to know his grandchildren without all the logistics and security risks that come with travelling to the UK.”

As the Invictus Games continue to dominate Prince Harry’s calendar ahead of the 2027 event, the Sussexs continue to prioritise the peace and wellbeing of their children and at present, Archie and Lilibet’s access to the wider Royal Family is limited solely to their Kingly grandpa.