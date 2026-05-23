Why Prince Harry Left Of Peter Phillips’ Wedding Guest List?

The ongoing rift within the British Royal Family appears to have influenced yet another major family event. Prince Harry has reportedly been left off the guest list for his cousin Peter Phillips’ upcoming wedding to NHS paediatric nurse Harriet Sperling, scheduled for June 6.

While senior royals—including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales—are expected to attend the intimate ceremony in the Cotswolds, the Duke of Sussex will be a notable absence.

Why Was Prince Harry Left Off the Guest List?

Sources close to the couple suggest that the decision comes down to a complete breakdown in communication rather than an intentional act of malice, though royal experts view it as a symptom of a highly sensitive family dynamic.

Growing Distance: Insiders reveal that Peter Phillips and Prince Harry have drifted apart significantly. “Peter and Harry haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn’t been invited,” a source told HELLO! Magazine.

Avoiding a Media Distraction: Royal commentators note that inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to a small, private family event would inevitably draw intense media scrutiny, overshadowing the couple’s special day.

A Striking Shift in Royal Bonds

The lack of an invitation highlights how much the relationships between the royal cousins have fractured. In healthier times, the family tightly supported one another during major milestones:

Prince Harry was a prominent guest at Peter Phillips’ first wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008.

Peter Phillips previously attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s high-profile royal wedding in 2018.

Other Notable Absences: Prince Harry is not the only high-profile family member missing the cut. Disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have also been excluded from the intimate guest list to ensure the focus remains entirely on the bride and groom.

What’s Next for the Royals?

The wedding will take place at All Saints Church in Kemble, an area deeply rooted in Peter’s childhood at Gatcombe Park. While the event will serve as a joyous reunion for the rest of the “gang of royal kids” who grew up together, it underscores a continuing reality: Prince Harry remains largely isolated from the inner circle of the monarchy.

Neither Prince Harry’s team nor spokespeople for Peter Phillips have issued an official comment on the wedding guest list.