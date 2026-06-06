Why Prince Harry married Meghan Markle?

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continues to dominate global headlines. However, a fascinating perspective from deep within the palace walls has resurfaced, sparking fresh debate: Would Prince Harry have ever married Meghan Maqrkle if Princess Diana were still alive?

According to Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler and long-time confidant, the answer is a resounding no.

Why Princess Diana’s Presence Would Have Changed Everything

Burrell previously made waves by suggesting that the late Princess of Wales would have dramatically altered the trajectory of her youngest son’s life. The former royal aide argued that Harry’s adulthood and emotional choices were fundamentally shaped by the tragic loss of his mother in 1997.

“If Diana were alive, Harry would never have married Meghan,” Burrell stated. “He wouldn’t have been searching for love; he would have been happy to settle down, conform, and use those lessons he learned in life from his mother—that he was to be William’s wingman and stand by his side.”

The Real Debate: Influence, Not Animosity

According to royal insiders, the core of the discussion isn’t necessarily a critique of the Duchess of Sussex herself. Instead, it centers on how Princess Diana’s guidance would have influenced Prince Harry’s major life decisions.

Royal observers have long believed that had Diana survived the Paris car crash, she would have remained a powerful, grounding anchor for both of her sons.

The Emotional Void: Insiders suggest Harry’s intense search for stability and love stemmed from losing his mother at such a vulnerable, young age.

The Royal Dynamic: With Diana’s guidance, Harry may have been more content in his traditional role within the monarchy, acting as a supportive partner to Prince William rather than breaking away from the institution.

Why the Comments Are Resurfacing Now

The sudden resurgence of Burrell’s comments coincides with ongoing media speculation regarding the state of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage.

A source close to the situation noted that public curiosity about Princess Diana’s perspective inevitably peaks whenever the couple faces intense scrutiny.

“Whenever there is speculation about the Sussexes, people revisit the question of what Diana would have thought about the choices Harry ultimately made,” the insider shared.