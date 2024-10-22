Why Saeed Anwar never served Pakistan cricket after retirement?

Legendary batter Saeed Anwar is considered one the best opening batters Pakistan has ever produced in the country’s cricketing history.

The left-handed batter was revered for his excellent shot selections and for giving strong starts to Pakistan throughout his career.

His 194 against India was the highest individual score in ODIs for 12 years till Charles Coventry scored an unbeaten 194 in 2009 against Bangladesh.

Saeed Anwar scored 8,824 runs with 20 tons for Pakistan in 247 ODIs while he amassed 4,052 runs in 91 Test innings with 11 hundreds.

The former cricketer is a member of the elusive club of batters who have scored three successive hundreds in ODIs as he scored tons against Sri Lanka, West Indies and Sri Lanka in the 1993 Champions Trophy.

Saeed Anwar announced his retirement in August 20023 and has since rarely associated himself with cricket.

Now, his teammate Mushtaq Ahmed revealed the reason behind his disappearance from cricket and why he never played any role in Pakistan cricket after his retirement.

In a recent interview, the former spinner said that he had approached Anwar to play a role in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the advice of former chief Shehryar Khan.

However, he said that the legendary batter declined the offer as he dedicated his life to preaching.

According to Mushtaq Ahmed, Anwar told him that he did not wish to return to cricket and wanted to continue his lifelong mission of preaching.