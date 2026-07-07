Why some royals skipped Taylor Swift wedding?

The entire world has been reeling from the wedding of a lifetime – a historic marriage between mega pop star Taylor Swift and NFL kingpin Travis Kelce, who married in a stunning “secret garden” renovation of Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, 2026.

The bride and groom have brought together one of the greatest wedding lineups ever seen – in Hollywood – among stars and legends from music, the big screen and sports-but royal fans can’t seem to overlook two notable guests missing: Prince William and Kate Middleton.

That’s despite the fact that William and Kate share a deep connection with both newlyweds – having been seen together with the newlywed power couple hours before, thanks to Prince William’s surprise visit on Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast-they declined.

The choice came down to security, family obligations, and Kate’s continued health recovery, a source told Woman’s Day.

“She is recuperating after she really pushed her health for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity challenge,” a royal source exclusively tells Woman’s Day. “The National Three Peaks Challenge really took a lot out of her, and her health is still a major concern.

She really needed the downtime.”

“She’s recuperating and the thought of a quick trip overseas was going to be impossible,” adds the royal.

“She really needed a few days of downtime and privacy.”

2. Security Could Have Caused Major Security Problems Madison Square Garden typically has a lot of security but you don’t add actual royalty (especially the King-in-waiting) into a crowded event where it’s packed with A-listers like Beyoncé and Tom Brady with its own security concerns. “You can’t do a major royal event inside New York City,” says the source.

“They don’t want to make any of their lives complicated.” The new marriage didn’t “want to ask them to take care of security concerns,” says the source. “It just couldn’t happen.”