Why television brands still choose infrared over Bluetooth remotes

In an age dominated by high-bandwidth Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, infrared (IR) technology may seem outdated. However, leading consumer electronics brands continue to incorporate this decades-old technology into new high-resolution TVs and remotes, showing that newer is not always better.

IR remotes became popular in the late 1970s and early 1980s, replacing the mechanical ultrasonic “clickers’ introduced by Zenith Electronics in 1956. Today, the simplicity, reliability, and affordability of IR keep it widespread in the global market.

The main reason for infrared’s lasting presence is cost. An IR system needs only a cheap LED emitter and a basic receiver. Manufacturers using IR also avoid costly licensing fees and regulations imposed by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group.

Mechanically, IR remains effective. A remote’s microprocessor converts commands into binary signals, causing the emitter to flash invisible light pulses toward the device’s detector, which then interprets them as commands, such as changing the volume. Because IR requires a direct line of sight, it naturally prevents interference from other wireless devices in the home.

Another significant benefit is energy efficiency. IR emitters only use power during brief button presses, enabling remote batteries to last for years.

Despite these advantages, Bluetooth is still growing in popularity for remote controls. Unlike IR, Bluetooth does not need a direct line of sight. It relies on radio signals that can pass through walls, allowing users to control a TV from another room.

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Additionally, Bluetooth’s range is up to 100 meters, ten times that of IR—and it can connect to multiple devices at once.

While Bluetooth offers greater flexibility and smartphone integration, the low cost, reliability, and power efficiency of infrared keep it a dominant technology in living rooms worldwide.