Why Vijay’s first Tamil Nadu budget Is grabbing eyeballs?

CHENNAI: The newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of Tamil Nadu presented its first budget.

Finance Minister Dr N. Marie Wilson outlined an ambitious roadmap with education, youth, women, sports and welfare as the focus. The budget was not just an annual financial statement but also sought to signal the new government’s priorities under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

It took a sharp dig at the previous DMK government over the state finances.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Wilson said the government aims to steer Tamil Nadu to become a $1.5 trillion economy by 2031, while addressing what he called a challenging fiscal situation inherited from the previous regime.

The finance minister appreciated the governance of Chief Minister Vijay and said the administration had brought in more transparency in public expenditure.

CM Vijay said he had reached a major milestone by ending the practice of ‘cut’ in government tenders, which allegedly benefited select individuals and groups. Wilson said the government’s key reforms would continue to be transparency in the tendering process.

The budget speech also reiterated the stand of the TVK government against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Wilson had urged the Centre to cancel the entrance test and revert to admissions to medical colleges based solely on Class 12 board exam marks.

Education Is The Priority For Vijay-Led TVK Govt

Education was the biggest focus area of the budget. The government has allocated ₹44,527 crore to the School Education Department and ₹8,393 crore to Higher Education.

Under the Palli Niraivu Thittam, ₹300 crore has been earmarked for the modernisation of government schools, with 3,734 state-run schools in Tamil Nadu to be upgraded.

In the first phase, another flagship programme called ‘Super Clean, Super Campus’ would be launched in 10,000 schools with an outlay of Rs 139 crore. The programme aims to ensure that campuses are professionally maintained, toilets are clean, safe drinking water facilities are available and security is provided round-the-clock.

The government also announced Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Model Schools, a residential institution for academically talented students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds studying in Classes 9 to 12. The corporate-funded schools will be set up with seed money of Rs 125 crore and will offer free education, accommodation and healthcare.

Free Laptops, AI Skills & New Institutions

There were several technology-driven announcements in higher education.

The government has allocated ₹2,000 crore to the Vettri Madikanini Thittam, which will provide college students with free laptops to promote digital learning.

Wilson also announced the setting up of a special law college in Madurai and five new industrial training institutes (ITIs) at a cost of ₹90 crore.

Besides traditional education, the government will prepare 50,000 engineering, polytechnic and ITI students in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2031 to gear them up for emerging technology-driven industries.

Sports Push With Olympic Dream

The TVK government has also put sports high on its development agenda.

Wilson declared that the budget would provide ₹50 crore for the creation of 10 Olympic Centres of Excellence around the state, aiming to have winners at the Olympic Games in the future.

The budget also outlined improvements to sports infrastructure and a drive to promote sports among the youth.

Schemes For Women and Family Welfare

Women-centric welfare continues to be a major pillar of the government’s social agenda.

The budget has allocated ₹812 crore for the government’s marriage assistance programme, under which eligible women will receive eight grams of gold and a silk saree.

Another ₹560 crore has been earmarked for the government’s newborn welfare scheme, where babies born in government hospitals will be gifted gold rings as part of the electoral promise made by the TVK.

Minority Welfare and Hajj Assistance

The government also announced continued financial support to programmes for the welfare of minorities.

The scholarship for the minorities will go on and the subsidy for the Hajj pilgrimage has been raised from ₹25,000 to ₹35,000.

The Christian and Muslim women’s welfare associations have been allocated ₹1.05 crore. The government has allocated ₹34 crore for the development of five Muslim burial grounds and cemeteries.

Revenue Measures & Governance Reforms

On the revenue front, the government is planning to impose a special levy on spirits manufacturing units to mobilise additional revenue of nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

Wilson also highlighted a few governance initiatives, like the closure of 717 liquor outlets, the continuation of free electricity for domestic consumers for 200 units and the Drug-Free Tamil Nadu campaign, to which an allocation of Rs 7 crore has been made.

In his budget speech, Wilson said Chief Minister Vijay had come into public life with a desire to serve the people.

He also praised the chief minister’s political journey and said Vijay had won “victory against many conspiracies and is now leading the state with a commitment to providing good governance and healthy politics”.

The TVK government has tried to combine welfare spending with investments in education, skill development and sports, with the transparency and youth-centric policies being the hallmark of its governance model in its first budget. Whether these pronouncements will result in speedier economic growth and improved public services remains to be seen when implementation begins in the coming months.