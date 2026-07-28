Why was Joe Buck on Good Morning America Today? behind the GMA anchor swap

Viewers tuning into ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, noticed a familiar sports face at the anchor desk. Veteran ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck stepped into the morning lineup, filling in for regular co-anchor Michael Strahan.

Buck’s appearance wasn’t just a sudden lineup shift—it combined routine daytime roster rotations with a major Disney sports-entertainment crossover.

Promoting ESPN Jeopardy!

The primary driver behind Buck’s Tuesday visit was the unveiling of ESPN Jeopardy!. Buck joined the morning team to discuss the upcoming sports-themed game show extension, while ABC News reporter Trevor Ault delivered an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the new studio set.

Filling In for Michael Strahan

With Michael Strahan taking scheduled time off during the summer broadcast block, ABC leveraged the Disney-ESPN synergy by bringing Buck into the New York studio. Buck is no stranger to the morning desk, having previously guest-hosted during the NFL offseason and anchored crossover broadcasts tied to Monday Night Football.

The Growing Trend of Sports-News Crossovers

Disney has increasingly utilized cross-platform appearances to bridge the gap between ESPN sports talent and ABC daytime television:

Michael Strahan paved the way by transitioning from Pro Football Hall of Famer to permanent GMA co-host.

Robin Roberts similarly built her career at ESPN before becoming a cornerstone anchor on morning news.

Recent Guest Stints: Broadcasters like Joe Buck, Malika Andrews, and Laura Rutledge frequently drop by Times Square Studios for guest-hosting duties during key sports off seasons.

When Will Michael Strahan Return to GMA?

Strahan’s absence is part of standard summer anchor rotations, and he is expected back at the studio desk following his scheduled time off. In the meantime, guest appearances like Buck’s provide viewers with fresh perspective while driving promotion across Disney’s broadcast ecosystem.